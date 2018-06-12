Landslide: State Rep. James Smith wins SC Democratic primary for governor

State Rep. James Smith claimed the Democratic Party's nomination for governor Tuesday as he and his party try to reclaim the S.C. Governor's Mansion for the first time in 20 years.

In a win for the Democratic Party's establishment, Smith — a Columbia attorney and Afghanistan combat veteran — won enough votes to hold off his two primary opponents — Charleston technology consultant Phil Noble and Florence anti-trust attorney Marguerite Willis — and avoid a runoff.

Party favorite got boost early

Smith was the presumed frontrunner in the Democratic race.

The 22-year S.C. House member announced his candidacy in October — though, he opened a campaign account in September — well before Willis, who finished second in the primary, and Noble, who finished third. That gave Smith a lead in raising money and organizing a statewide door-knocking grassroots effort.

Smith, 50, also was able to lock in early key endorsements from Democratic heavy hitters, including former Vice President Joe Biden and U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn, the state's senior member of Congress and the third-ranking Democrat in the U.S. House.

Smith named S.C. House colleague Mandy Powers Norrell of Lancaster as his pick for lieutenant governor — a "real up-and-comer" in the S.C. Democratic Party, noted Winthrop University political scientist Karen Kedrowski.

"She (Powers Norrell) ... can really speak to the working class roots of the Democratic Party," Kedrowski said.

Democrats hope Norrell can help Smith land moderate white voters in November, who may have voted for President Donald Trump in 2016.

Throughout his campaign, Smith has tried to run as a progressive moderate, positioning him to win the November general election.

He was endorsed by conservation groups in the wake of a $9 billion nuclear fallout at the V.C. Summer plant in Fairfield County He also is supported by pro-choice groups. But he has accepted that support with an eye toward the general election.

"I don't know anyone that is pro-abortion. It's a question of people's rights, fundamental rights," Smith told The State in May.





Smith's win illustrates Democrats' desire to win the November general election, said College of Charleston political scientist Gibbs Knotts. "It shows that Democrats are fairly united behind a person that has the best chance of winning.

"He was a person who won this invisible primary, but then translated it into an actual primary."





Swings and misses

Throughout the campaign, Smith was not immune to swings, sometimes personal, from his opponents.

They included:

▪ Repeated hits from Noble, who tried to tie Smith to the National Rifle Association over Smith's past "high" grades from the gun lobby's Political Victory Fund. Smith — a combat veteran, who joined the military at age 37 after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks and was awarded a Purple Heart after he was injured by an improvised explosive device — says he supports the Second Amendment but has called for "common sense" gun control legislation.

▪ An early campaign by the Republican Governor's Association to slam Smith for one of his business ventures — The Congaree Group — that has received lucrative government contracts since 2010, mostly from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, to provide valet services for veterans who are treated at Veterans Administration hospitals. Smith's status as a service-disabled veteran allowed him access to those federal contracts, reserved specifically for vet-owned small businesses.

▪ Jabs in the Democrats' last debate from Willis, who criticized Smith for having close relationships with former Republican lawmakers entangled in a State House corruption probe.

▪ Criticism from Noble and Willis that his tenure in S.C. House did produce any substantial legislation. Smith had countered that Democrats have little power in the GOP-controlled General Assembly.

Despite the hits, Smith was able to convince Democratic voters they should nominate a candidate who can work with both parties, Knotts said.

"He reminds me a lot of some of the Southern governors from the '70s or '80s — like (the late Gov.) Zell Miller in Georgia or (former Gov.) Jim Hunt in North Carolina — moderates who worked to build consensus, are pro-business and also pro-education.

"It's a different approach."

Forging ahead

Winning a November election in red state South Carolina still will be a tough uphill climb for Smith.

South Carolina has not put a Democrat in the Governor's Mansion since 2002.

The party's last attempt, in 2014, saw state Sen. Vincent Sheheen of Kershaw lose by 14 points to then-Gov. Nikki Haley.

"It's a really big hill (for Democrats to climb)," Knotts said. "But it's not impossible."

With a primary win behind him — and roughly five months until the Nov. 6 general election — it is time for Smith to kick his campaign into high gear if he wants to compete in a red state, pundits say.

"He (Smith) can start to unite the party and start campaigning ... two extra weeks while the Republicans are still infighting," said Winthrop University's Kedrowski. "That's good for the (Democratic) party across the state."

Kedrowski said the summer months are going to be crucial for Smith to raise money and get his name out to voters — particularly moderate Republicans — outside of the State House bubble.

"After Labor Day is when people start to pay more attention," she said. "I wouldn't expect much downtime (for Smith), especially given the long odds of a Democrat being elected governor."

Maayan Schechter




