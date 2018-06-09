SC Sheriff's Deputy injured while filming Live PD. Here's how he's doing

The test results are in from a cut received by a Richland County Sheriff's Deputy last night on Live PD.
Dep. Josh Newsom and other deputies were patrolling what was labeled by the show's host as a "high crime area." When they approached some abandoned houses two people fled and the deputies gave chase on foot. Off camera, Newsom ran after a person and both the officer and the person he was pursuing jumped a fence. They both cut themselves in the process. When Newsom caught up with the man, identified by a sheriff’s department spokesperson as Rodney Wilson, blood was visible on Wilson's shirt and hand as Newsom held a knee to the man's head and restrained him.
Grabbing Wilson's lower arm to cuff him, Newsom's hand could be seen covered with the blood of the person he was arresting. Today over Twitter Newsom said his cut came in contact with Wilson's blood.
Tests for diseases have come back negative so far Sr. Dep. Katelyn Jasak told The State. Newsom confirmed that today on Twitter saying, "Everything is looking clear though."
Whenever an officer is exposed to blood both the officer and the suspect are sent to the hospital for testing
Tests are done for diseases such as HIV, Hepatitis C and other types of infections.
A co-host and former officer on Live PD said during the arresting incident that "as an officer that's one of your worst fears is getting someone else's blood on your bare skin without gloves. You don't know what they might have."
More tests may be done and other results are set to come in Jasak said.
Wilson was arrested for possession of cocain and marijuana, though innocent until proven guilty in court.
After the incident that left Newsom and Wilson bloody, the other person arrested along with Wilson turned to him and said, "You get all the way over the gate and get caught, your dumb a@%. Damn you a dummy."
You can see the incident that left Newsom injured here between approximately 31:00 and 41:17.
