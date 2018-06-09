SC woman kidnapped baby from hospital decades ago. Now she faces her punishment

This composite image made available by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office in Jacksonville, Fla., shows a photo of Kamiyah Mobley, an infant baby girl who was kidnapped by a woman, seen in separate sketches first provided by police in 1998 during the initial search. On Friday, June 8, 2018, Gloria Williams, of Walterboro, S.C., was sentenced to 18 years for the crime. Jacksonville Sheriff's Office via AP