In heated debate, Gov. McMaster says top critic Templeton asked to be his running mate

About halfway through Tuesday night’s hotly contested governor’s race debate, GOP Gov. Henry McMaster claimed that his top critic in the race, Mount Pleasant attorney Catherine Templeton, had privately asked him for a spot on his ticket.
Templeton’s campaign flatly denied the claim that she had lobbied for the chance to run as McMaster’s lieutenant governor.
“Absolutely not,” Templeton campaign manager R.J. May told reporters after the debate. "She's running because she saw a problem with our state. She didn't want to leave this state in the hands of Henry McMaster for the next eight years."
McMaster made the claim in an apparent effort to dull Templeton’s criticism that he is a failed governor in need of replacing.
"Mrs. Templeton talks about a visit that she made up to see President Trump, this was during the transition period," McMaster said. "That was after she’d come to me and asked to be my running mate, to be lieutenant governor. I said I couldn’t do that. As you know, I’ve selected Pamela Evette. So then we tried to get her something in the White House, something in the administration somewhere, and that didn’t work out, so here we are today.”
Templeton met with Trump during his transition in December 2016. That was more than a month before McMaster became governor, taking over for former Gov. Nikki Haley, who resigned to become U.N. ambassador.
McMaster did not announce Pamela Evette as his running mate until November 2017.
McMaster spokeswoman Caroline Anderegg said the Nov. 29, 2017 meeting between Templeton and McMaster took place after Haley had been tapped for the U.N. ambassador job on Nov. 23. Anderegg said McMaster was anticipating ascending to the governor's office and then running for election in 2018 and had already picked Evette to be his running mate.
Comments