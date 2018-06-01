Triplets.
SC woman saw driver throw kittens into rush hour traffic, animal society says

After someone was seen throwing kittens into traffic in North Charleston, the Charleston Animal Society is offering a $5,000 reward for information, local news reported.

The reward will be given to anyone offering information that leads to an arrest and a felony conviction of the person or persons throwing the cats, Live 5 News reported.

A woman driving during rush hour saw cars swerving to avoid the baby cats, Counton 2 reported. The woman looked up and saw the kittens flying from a car window.

One of the kittens she saw was killed, Couton 2 reported.

The woman called 9-1-1 and brought the cat's body to the animal society, Live 5 reported.

It's unclear what happened to the other kittens.

