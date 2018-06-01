Why this SC teachers association is making their choice known in the governor's race

The state's second-largest teachers association said Friday it will support James Smith's bid to be South Carolina's next governor.
In a statement Friday, the S.C. Education Association called state Rep. James Smith, D-Richland, a "friend, defender and counselor" of the state's teachers and students.
The association, with more than 8,300 members, is a state affiliate of the National Education Association.
"While the SCEA and the students we serve have been supported by a few committed advocates in our state Legislature, no legislator has been more committed than James Smith," said Bernadette Hampton, the association's president.
"His record gives us every reason to call him the best choice to be our next governor."
That endorsement was likely helped by Smith's appearance May 19 at the State House, where hundreds of S.C. public school teachers and state workers rallied to demand higher pay and more education funding.
The state is dealing with an ongoing teacher shortage, a result, in part, due to low pay and demanding teaching requirements.
The Palmetto State Teachers Association, with more than 12,000 members, does not endorse candidates, said the association's director, Kathy Maness.
Smith — who on the campaign trail says he will be the state's next "education" governor, similar to former Gov. Jim Hodges — is running to win the Democratic Party's nomination in the June 12 primary.
He faces Charleston businessman Phil Noble and Florence attorney Marguerite Willis.
Friday, Smith said he was honored by the latest endorsement from the S.C. Education Association.
"Our public schools are the foundation of the American Dream — the promise that no matter who you are or what your circumstances, you can achieve anything," he said.
"Teachers make that promise a reality."
Comments