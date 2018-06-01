Hurricane season starts today. Here are 5 reminders of how deadly it can be.

CCU team predicts 'normal to above normal' hurricane season The Hurricane Genesis & Outlook team at CCU are predicting 11-18 named tropical storms with 5-9 of those becoming hurricanes, and 2-5 becoming major hurricanes. Team members explain why they think their model is very accurate. Jason Lee ×

SHARE COPY LINK The Hurricane Genesis & Outlook team at CCU are predicting 11-18 named tropical storms with 5-9 of those becoming hurricanes, and 2-5 becoming major hurricanes. Team members explain why they think their model is very accurate. Jason Lee