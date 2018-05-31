Flight line workers at SC Boeing plant vote to unionize to company's 'disappointment'

A small group of employees at Boeing's South Carolina plant voted in favor of unionizing Thursday.

The group of 178 flight line workers at Boeing's plant in North Charleston voted to be unionized by a 104-65 margin, charlestonbusiness.com reported. But the rest of the roughly 7,000 Boeing S.C. workers will not be unionized.

The International Association of Machinists & Aerospace Workers said it will represent the small group of Boeing employees, called a micro-unit, according to abcnews4.com.

Boeing lost a last-minute request to delay the election, and said it will appeal the union's ability to represent the flight-line group because it is in violation of U.S. labor law, postandcourier.com reported.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

“Boeing continues to believe that this type of micro-unit is prohibited by federal law,” the company said in a statement reported by bloomberg.com. “While we are deeply disappointed with the result and are appealing, we will come together as we continue to deliver on our customer commitments.”