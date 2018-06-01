SC solicitor Dan Johnson showered female prosecutors with unwanted texts, attention

"I want to see u today sweetie" attorney recounts unwanted attention from Solicitor Dan Johnson Midlands lawyer Debra Russell, who worked for 5th Circuit Solicitor Dan Johnson, says she left her job because Johnson made repeated efforts to have a relationship with her. The FBI recently asked Russell for copies of texts between Johnson and her. Gavin McIntyre ×

SHARE COPY LINK Midlands lawyer Debra Russell, who worked for 5th Circuit Solicitor Dan Johnson, says she left her job because Johnson made repeated efforts to have a relationship with her. The FBI recently asked Russell for copies of texts between Johnson and her. Gavin McIntyre