Clemson grad takes a crack at Mt. Midoriyama on American Ninja Warrior

American Ninja warrior fans may see a familiar face on the show next week.
Clemson graduate Verdale Benson competed on the show, which showcases athletic ability through a series of obstacles on a timed course, and his episode will air June 6 at 8 p.m. E.T., according to a post on his Facebook.
"I appreciate all the love and support of my friends and family as I’ve trained for this dream over the past year," his post read. " I’m honored to have been chosen by the casting execs at NBC out of the thousands of athletes that applied and excited for the opportunity to conquer Mt. Midoriyama!"
Benson, a Pendleton native who now lives in California, is a Army veteran, who searved in Afghanistan and Iraq, Counton 2 reported.
He started training on Ninja Warrior obstacles in May 2017, according to his Facebook.
"Within that short time, I’ve trained and competed with many of the best in the sport and was fortunate enough to be chosen to compete on the show," he posted. "It’s so gratifying to see how much I’ve progressed over the past year and I look forward to the continued growth! "
Comments