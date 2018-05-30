Portuguese man-of-war washes up on Hilton Head beach, officials warn

While Hilton Head Island's beaches haven't been inundated with Portuguese man-of-war this year, at least two of the animals were spotted on the beach over the Memorial Day weekend.
Further up South Carolina's coast, they have been a bigger problem.
ABC News 4, a Charleston television station, reported in early May that a number of Portuguese men-of-war have been appearing on the shores of Sullivans Island — a report that prompted the town administrator to issue a warning. Lowcountry beach combers and swimmers should keep a watchful eye for the highly venomous creatures.
Meghan Klunk, a resident of Bluffton, was walking Hilton Head's beach on Monday when she came across a vibrantly colored Portuguese man-of-war.
"I've been here for four years and I've never seen one" she said on Tuesday.
There were "no swimmers or lifeguards around — just a lot of people taking pictures of it to figure out what it was" she said in an email.
Shown the picture, a state official confirmed the creature's identity.
"That is indeed a Portuguese man-of-war (in the photograph)" said Erin Weeks of the Marine Resources Division of the SC Department of Natural Resources on Wednesday morning.
"We occasionally see these these animals this time of year when strong onshore winds push them ashore," she said.
Mike Wagner, operations manager of Hilton Head Island Shore Beach Services also confirmed that the animals were here.
"After scrolling through my texts, it looks like one was found today (Tuesday) and I believe it was on the north end (of Hilton Head)" he said.
Wagner said lifeguards usually see them in the summer months.
"We've never really seen a time frame they arrive whether its spring, early summer or late summer," he said.
He said the animals are "not super common (here) — we can go years without seeing any" of them. The last time they arrived en-mass was a year ago when Hilton Head's beach saw hundreds of them. They were likely pushed here by prevailing winds from the southeast.
"People will see them — they float on top (of the water)," Wagner said. "The tentacles are on the bottom but the clear top floats above ... when we do see them, they arrive in waves or groupings, a few dozen."
Wagner said the tentacles are dangerous even if the creature is dead on the beach.
"The tentacles still sting - doesn't matter if it's dead or alive."
If more men-of-war start to arrive, Wagner said, "We'll (lifeguards) clear part of the water or use caution flags" to notify swimmers.
