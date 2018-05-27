Darius Rucker thanks troops with spin on Hootie & the Blowfish hit on 'Tonight Show'

Darius Rucker had a busy week in New York.

In addition to appearing on the "Today" show, and the "American Idol" finale, the former Hootie & the Blowfish frontman turned country music star performed on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."

Rucker was the musical guest on the long-running late night talk show. But it was his performance at the open of the show that drew the most attention.

The Charleston native and University of South Carolina alum performed a duet with Fallon that put a new spin on one of Rucker's biggest hits with Hootie & the Blowfish — "Only Wanna Be With You."

They took turns singing verses, with alternate lyrics, before attempting to duet in the chorus. That's where Rucker and the "Saturday Night Live" alum sang, "Well, we owe it all to you, I only wanna thank the troops."

The new rendition of the Hootie & the Blowfish top-10 hit song was both a serious ode to honor U.S. troops, and a silly play on the hijinks often associated with Fleet Week in New York City before Memorial Day.

Before he was joined by Fallon, Rucker sang the song's opening verse while strumming the familiar guitar melody.

"Army, Coast Guard, Air Force and Marines, here's to the Navy for protecting all our seas," Rucker sang, before Fallon chimed in with, “You serve with bravery, you serve with style. You serve with six pack abs, I can barely walk a mile.”

After the chorus, Rucker sang, "We're here to honor you, and to perform, cause you look so damn good in those kickass uniforms."

The remix went on like that, as both Fallon and Rucker joked about troops drinking for free, drinking too much, getting caught and oversharing on social media. There were a few other choice lyrics about the stereotypes of sailors in town on shore leave.

The audience full of enlisted men and women seemed to love it all, and continued to laugh and enthusiastically cheer as Fallon stepped aside to let Rucker bring the song home.

They also got to hear the Grammy Award-winning musician perform one of his new country hits later in the program, when he returned to the stage to sing “For the First Time.”

Rucker is a supporter of the fighting men and women in the military. He has performed at USO tour stops and during his True Believers tour in 2014, he regularly met with troops before performing. On May 22, Rucker was part of the "Salute the Troops" show at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville.

Rucker will perform some more traditional Hootie & the Blowfish hits live this year. Rucker and the rest of the Blowfish will reunite on Jason Aldean’s High Neon Tour on July 21 in Atlanta at SunTrust Park, the new home of the Atlanta Braves.

They will also perform at Volvo Car Stadium on Daniel Island Aug. 10 and 11.

Rucker is also about to embark on a summer tour with co-headliners Lady Antebellum, starting in July.

Rucker and bandmates formed Hootie & the Blowfish while they were students at the University of South Carolina. The Hootie & the Blowfish album “Cracked Rear View” went platinum 16 times in the U.S., became the best-selling album of 1995, and was one of the fastest-selling debut albums of all time.