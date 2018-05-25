Leatherback sea turtle nest found on SC beach for first time in years. Mom was gigantic

Sea turtle watchers have marked the first leatherback nest in years on South Carolina's coastline.

The nest of the giant and endangered sea turtle was found Tuesday by U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service biologist Jerry Tupacz on Lighthouse Island in the Cape Romain National Wildlife Refuge.

A photo posted on the refuge's Facebook page shows Tupacz stretching his arms to show the width of the tracks.

Typically 4 to 6 feet long and more than 1,000 pounds, leatherbacks are the largest of the sea turtles, according to the Sea Turtle Conservancy.





They are not seen in South Carolina waters in large numbers, said David Lucas, regional public information coordinator for SC Department of Natural Resources, previously told The Island Packet.

"They are not super common," said Lucas said. "They migrate thorough South Carolina waters, but very few nest here."

Since 1996, only 21 leatherback nests have been documented in South Carolina, according to SCDNR data.

No leatherback sea turtles have nested in South Carolina since 2015, the refuge's Facebook post said.





On Wednesday, North Carolina officials announced that a leatherback nest was marked at Fort Fisher State Recreation Area. That nest is the first leatherback nest reported in North Carolina in six years.

As of Friday, a total of 164 loggerhead sea turtle nests have been marked on South Carolina's beaches during the 2018 season, according to the DNR Turtle Conservation Program.

At least 36 of those are reported to be in Beaufort County.

In late April a 1,000-pound leatherback was rescued after becoming tangled in a rope and buoy from a crab pot between Fripp Island and Hunting Island.