Breaking: 65-year-old Burton man found guilty in 1980 Beaufort murder-rape case

A Beaufort County jury found 65-year-old Isaiah Gadson guilty of all counts Thursday afternoon in the 1980 murder of 18-year-old David Krulewicz of Coosaw Island and in the rape, kidnapping and armed robbery of Krulewicz's then-15-year-old girlfriend of Burton.

“For 36 years, Isaiah Gadson thought he got away with it,” Hunter Swanson, a prosecutor with the 14th Circuit Solicitor's Office, told the jury in her closing arguments Thursday morning.

Gadson, a longtime Burton resident, was linked to the crime by DNA found on the victim's clothing. The jury came to its decision after more than 3 hours of deliberation.

The case, one of the oldest in county, was reopened by the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office in 1999, shortly after Sheriff P.J. Tanner was elected to his first term and established a cold case team, led by Capt. Bob Bromage.





In 2003, a DNA profile of the unknown assailant was developed using semen from the teenager's pants and underwear; 13 years later that DNA profile turned up as a match to Gadson.

Krulewicz was shot to death through the window of his van just before midnight Jan. 5, 1980 off Old Salem Road in Burton, an area referred to as "Lovers' Lane," where couples were known to frequent. Gadson held Krulewicz's teenage girlfriend at gunpoint, forced her to perform oral sex on him, raped her and took $50 in cash from her.

Afterward, he told the victim, "I’m sorry what I did to your friend. I had to kill him to get to you."

On Aug. 10, 2016, Gadson was charged with murder, first-degree criminal sexual conduct, kidnapping and armed robbery in the 1980 cold case.

Two months earlier, Gadson had been charged with attempted murder by the Beaufort Police Department. Police say he shot an acquaintance in the neck during an argument in the parking lot of the Exxon gas station at the corner of Boundary and Hogarth streets in Beaufort.





A DNA sample was taken from Gadson at that time and entered into a national database, where it matched with the 1980 crimes.

