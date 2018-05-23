Motorists can expect to pay the highest price at the pump since 2014, according to AAA Carolina, with the average price at 60-cents more than Memorial Day last year.
Motorists can expect to pay the highest price at the pump since 2014, according to AAA Carolina, with the average price at 60-cents more than Memorial Day last year. Amanda Harris aharris@heraldonline.com
Motorists can expect to pay the highest price at the pump since 2014, according to AAA Carolina, with the average price at 60-cents more than Memorial Day last year. Amanda Harris aharris@heraldonline.com

South Carolina

Traveling for Memorial Day? Expect to pay highest prices at pump since 2014 in Carolinas

By Amanda Harris

aharris@heraldonline.com

May 23, 2018 02:51 PM

SOUTH CAROLINA

Despite high gas prices, nearly 600,000 South Carolina residents and 1.2 million North Carolina residents are expected to travel on Memorial Day weekend, according to AAA Carolinas, an affiliate of the American Automobile Association.

“A strong economy and growing consumer confidence are giving Carolinians the motivation they need to kick off what we expect to be a busy summer travel season with a Memorial Day getaway," said Tiffany Wright, AAA Carolinas spokesperson.

Residents will be traveling despite seeing the most expensive Memorial Day gas prices since 2014, AAA reports. The average price of a gallon of gas in North Carolina is $2.78 a gallon, a 57-cent increase from this time last year.

Gas on average is $2.65 a gallon in South Carolina, a 60-cent increase from Memorial Day weekend last year. The average price in Rock Hill on Wednesday was $2.63 a gallon, a 7-cent increase from last week.

"However, these higher prices are not keeping holiday travelers home, with automobile travel expected to increase for the fourth straight year," according to AAA Carolinas.

South Carolina's increased gas tax starts July 1, and most drivers filling up during Friday morning's commute in York County say it makes sense in order to fix crumbling roads. The gas goes up 2 cents per gallon on July 1. It will go up 12 cents p Catherine MuccigrossoThe Herald

The top travel destinations for North and South Carolina residents by car include Myrtle Beach; Orlando, Fla.; and Asheville, N.C., AAA reports.

Memorial Day weekend marks the beginning of the "100 Deadliest Days," a period when traffic deaths have historically risen.

In 2017, there were 1,008 collisions resulting in 501 injuries and 12 fatalities in South Carolina, according to AAA. In North Carolina, there were 1,768 collisions, 918 injuries and 10 fatalities.

“We urge everyone to practice safe behaviors behind the wheel. Eliminate distractions, don’t drink and drive, and don’t speed,” Wright said in the statement.

The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg predicts showers and thunderstorms in the Rock Hill area on Memorial Day with an 80 percent chance of rain and a high of 82 degrees. Monday night is predicted to be cloudy, with a 50 percent chance of rain and a low of 69 degrees.

Eric Vitale, fraud investigation specialist with the San Luis Obispo Police Department, demonstrates how to spot a card skimmer on an ATM, gas pump or other card reader. He also offers advice for keeping your PIN and card information safe. McClatchyCredit: David Middlecamp/The Tribune

Related stories from Myrtle Beach Sun News

Amanda Harris: 803-329-4082

  Comments  