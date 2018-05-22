New headquarters to bring 1,100 jobs, $34 million investment to Fort Mill

A mortgage service company is bringing more than 1,000 jobs and a $34 million investment with its new headquarters in the Fort Mill area.

RoundPoint Mortgage Servicing Corp. is coming to 2280 Deerfield Drive in the Southbridge Business Park at the former Knights Stadium property. The company announced the move Tuesday morning after York County Council approved a fee agreement in place of taxes on Monday night.

"Establishing our new headquarters here is an important part of our vision and growth plan as we add new employees to transform our business and achieve our aggressive business goals," said CEO Kevin Brungardt.





The company looked at sites in North Carolina and South Carolina, along with Texas.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Gov. Henry McMaster said any time a company chooses to invest in South Carolina and create jobs here, it shows "efforts to create opportunities for our people are paying off."

"I'm honored to welcome them to the South Carolina business community," McMaster said.

York County Council Chairman Britt Blackwell said the county congratulates and welcomes RoundPoint.

"We share in their excitement as they reveal their vision and plans for growth here," Blackwell said. "We celebrate the many job opportunities this will create in our community."

The new headquarters should open by the third quarter 2019. Hiring should begin about that time.

RoundPoint is a fully licensed agency and non-agency subservicer of residential mortgage. The company works with commercial banks, credit unions, mortgage companies and hedge funds. Founded in 2007, RoundPoint serves more than $75 billion in mortgage assets.

Southbridge is a mixed use property just off I-77, featuring a hotel, retail, restaurants and 4.5 million square feet of office space.