‘Because we’re not DICK’S’: Pawn shop promotes AR-15 rifle sales near SC high school

A South Carolina pawn shop says it has seen more business since putting up a sign chiding DICK’S Sporting Goods' decision to stop selling assault-style guns in its stores.

Others are concerned about the sign’s proximity to a high school, WPDE reported.

The sign on CrossRoads Pawn & Audio’s storefront reads: “We sell AR-15s because we’re not DICK’S.”

The store raised the sign just days before the shooting at Santa Fe High School in Texas, where 10 students and two teachers were slain, WMBF reported.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

A caller pointed out the sign to WPDE soon after the Texas shooting and was concerned by its proximity to North Myrtle Beach High School, the TV station reported. The high school is half a mile down the road from the pawn shop.

“It wasn’t nothing negative or trying to promote violence or anything,” pawnbroker Brad Stamper told WMBF of the decision.

The decision to put up the sign wasn’t in response to recent school shootings across the country, either, but to support Second Amendment rights, store manager Barbara Davey said to WPDE.

It was also a simple marketing idea, Davey said to the TV station.

CrossRoads says it has received mostly positive feedback from patrons, according to a Facebook post on the store’s page.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank everybody for their support,” CrossRoads wrote.

“...in no way are the horrific massacres happening to our children and in our schools acceptable. This violence must stop. But it's not the guns killing innocent Americans. We will continue to take strides to reinforce and advocate for responsible gun ownership.”

In February, Dick’s Sporting Goods announced it would stop selling assault-style guns in their Field & Stream stores shortly after learning the Parkland, Florida gunman had purchased his gun at one of the retailer’s stores.

The retailer also said it would remove high-capacity magazines from its stores and only sell guns to patrons 21 years or older.

Dick’s had stopped stopped selling assault-style weapons in its other stores after the Sandy Hook shooting.