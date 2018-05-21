Amtrak stops paying medical bills those injured in February train crash in SC

SHARE COPY LINK Listen to various 911 phone calls made in late-night hours from passengers who were aboard the Amtrak train crash that happened on Feb. 4, 2018 in Cayce, SC. Lynnette Cantos lcantos@thestate.com

Listen to various 911 phone calls made in late-night hours from passengers who were aboard the Amtrak train crash that happened on Feb. 4, 2018 in Cayce, SC. Lynnette Cantos lcantos@thestate.com