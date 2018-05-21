Protesters arrested for the second week in a row near SC State House. Here's why

For a second week, protestors were arrested in downtown Columbia Monday after they blocked a busy intersection while demanding an end to poverty and low wages.
The protest — that started Monday at the African-American memorial outside of the S.C. State House — is part of a revival of the Poor People's Campaign movement that has spurred nonviolent protests nationwide.
The movement — started 50 years ago — is being led by clergy and activists demanding an end to racial inequality, war and poverty, while urging voters to head to the ballot box in this year's elections.
Monday, the Columbia Police Department arrested about 18 men and women for unlawfully blocking the intersection of Main and Lady streets, just down the street from the State House.
Unlike last Monday — when 16 protestors were arrested for blocking part of Sumter Street — Monday's protest drew dozens of downtown workers and visitors to stop on the sidewalk and take photos.
Of those arrested Monday was artist Cathryn Davis Zommer, who called the protest "the most important movement of my life."
"It's based in the sacred and the creative, and it's about justice," the Charleston resident said. "We are claiming a moral revival here."
Zommer was arrested for the first time last Monday and told reporters she was ready to be arrested, again.
"I am a white woman of privilege, and it is my responsibility to proactively make bold statements for justice," she said. "That's how I knew how to do it. It's different for everyone."
Activists in South Carolina will gather at the State House each Monday — next week Tuesday because of Memorial Day — until June 23. Then, thousands are expected to rally in Washington, D.C. on Capitol Hill.
For Columbia pastor Chuck Rhodes, Monday's protest sparked memories of the Civil Rights Movement.
"My commitment to human justice for the past 55 years remains," said Rhodes, who was among those arrested Monday. "It's not just about race but poverty, LGBT (lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender) issues (and) health care. I believe we have to take a stand and say, 'No, this is wrong.' "
However, as a self-described theologian and minister, Rhodes said his involvement Monday had a greater purpose.
"If I want to do the work that Jesus calls us to do, I've got to be here and do this."
