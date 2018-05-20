3 inmates escape from S Carolina jail; 2 face murder charges

Authorities are searching for three inmates who escaped from a South Carolina jail. Two of the inmates are charged with murder.
The Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office said in Facebook post that the three escaped Saturday night and that all are considered dangerous.
Sheriff Leroy Ravenell identified the three as 27-year-old Tyshon Demontrea Johnson; 20-year-old Curtis Ray Green; and 27-year-old Christopher Shannon Boltin.
Authorities say Johnson and Green are charged with murder while Boltin faces a carjacking and grand larceny charge.
The sheriff's office didn't immediately return a call from The Associated Press seeking details about the escape.
An inmate serving a sentence for violation probation escaped last year from the jail, which was built in 1967.
County officials have approved construction of a new $26 million jail.
