SC daycare evacuated after torrential downpour causes waist-deep water

Organgeburg emergency personnel rescued 20 children from a water-logged daycare after a heavy rain caused flash flooding Friday afternoon, according to an Orangeburg County statement.
More than 4 inches of rain fell on the county during a 24 hours span, according to the National Weather Service, causing waters to creep into the Kids in Motion daycare at about 11 a.m.
"Water had quickly risen to the point it entered several levels of the buildings, forcing administrators and children to higher portions of their school -- and to call for help," Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said.
In the deepest spots, water was waist deep, he added.
Officers from the sheriff's department, public safety and emergency services rushed to the daycare to help the children, who were moved from a flooding building to one that was still dry, according to the statement.
None of the children or staff were injured, according to the statement.
"I'm fairly certain none of the students even got wet," Ravenell said.
The school district put the students on buses and relocated them.
