Impeach President Trump? Columbia town hall will try to make the case

FILE - In this April 2, 2018, file photo, billionaire environmentalist Tom Steyer is interviewed on Cheddar on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Michigan's two dominant utilities committed Friday, May 18, 2018, to increase the power they produce from wind and other renewable sources to 25 percent by 2030 under pressure from Steyer, who ended a ballot drive opposed by the electric providers in response. Richard Drew, File AP Photo