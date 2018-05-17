It was in his backyard eating a squirrel. That's how he came across this monster snake

Rob Freeman is not what you'd call active on Facebook.
Since opening his account in 2014, he has precisely four posts on his timeline — and one of them was updating his profile to show that he got married.
But Freeman returned to social media Wednesday, and it was well worth the wait.
That's because Freeman's first post in three years was a picture of him holding an immense timber rattlesnake that the Tennessee resident found in his backyard.
Freeman posted a photo of him holding the massive venomous snake up with a tree branch, using both hands to hold it up. He captioned the post "Leg breaker."
Freeman said the snake had just eaten a squirrel when he spotted it near his Cheatham County residence, which is about 30 miles from Nashville, wkrn.com reported.
But the most significant distance is the length of the snake, which measured 6 1/2 feet long, according to beaver1003.com.
To put into context how big that snake was, consider that NBA legend Michael Jordan is 6-foot-6. That's the same length as the snake.
While snakes like anacondas and pythons can exceed that length, it is very uncommon for a timber rattlesnake to be this big. According to one website, Freeman's find is a record.
Wikipedia says that adult timber rattlesnakes grow from 36 to 60 inches (3 to 5 feet) in length.
The record for biggest timber rattler was 183 centimeters (slightly longer than 6 feet), according to snake-facts.weebly.com. Another snake information page, oplin.org, said the maximum length of a timber rattlesnake is 74 inches, again just longer than 6 feet.
In a comment on Freeman's post, his wife, Ashley Freeman, said the monstrous snake had 14 rattles on its tail. She should know: She was playing in the yard with her son when the snake was spotted.
Freeman decided to kill the snake when he saw it near his house, but it wasn't as simple as hitting it on the head with a shovel. And that's not because of its massive size.
He had to call the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency to seek approval because timber rattlesnakes are endangered in the U.S., according to wkrn.com.
The TV station reported that it is illegal to harm or remove them from the wild without the proper permits in Tennessee — with one exception. It is permissible to kill the snake if it is a threat to you, your family or your animals.
The Wildlife Resources Agency agreed it was an immediate threat and gave him permission to kill the snake, golfdigest.com reported.
Ashley Freeman said her family was justified in killing the snake in a Facebook comment.
"Checked with all authorities and all said legal if your children and animals are at risk," Ashley Freeman wrote, defending the decision after receiving criticism. "It was near our house, and we have 2 children I’m worried about protecting. Not to mention, all our farm animals."
Timber rattlesnakes are not only large, but also are extremely venomous.
"The Eastern Timber Rattlesnake is a very venomous snake," according to oplin.org. "It is highly dangerous to people and their pets. Its fangs are long enough to penetrate clothing and most boots. If you think one of these snakes has bitten someone, seek medical help immediately."
While this may be the largest timber rattler that Freeman has seen near his home, it wasn't the first, according to wkrn.com.
And he could see more. The Tennessee Herpetology Society reported that the snakes are common across Tennessee and are known to live in South Carolina as well as North Carolina.
