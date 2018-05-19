S..C. public school teachers and state workers rallied at the S.C. State House Saturday, May 19, 2018, calling for better pay and more education funding.
S..C. public school teachers and state workers rallied at the S.C. State House Saturday, May 19, 2018, calling for better pay and more education funding. Maayan Schechter mschechter@thestate.com
S..C. public school teachers and state workers rallied at the S.C. State House Saturday, May 19, 2018, calling for better pay and more education funding. Maayan Schechter mschechter@thestate.com

South Carolina

SC public school teachers, state workers demand better pay at State House rally

By Maayan Schechter

mschechter@thestate.com

May 19, 2018 10:23 AM

COLUMBIA, SC

Hundreds of South Carolina state workers and public school teachers rallied at the State House Saturday, calling on state lawmakers to increase pay and put more money toward education.

"Our ... legislators need to remember the simple message that thousands of my own students carry away from my classroom over the years," said Bernadette Hampton, president of the S.C. Education Association, which organized Saturday's event with the S.C. State Employees Association.

"If you know better, do better," she said.

Hampton asked that S.C. House and Senate budget negotiators adopt the state's $8.2 billion general fund budget that includes:

  • An increase to per-pupil funding by $60

  • An increase in funding so that the state's most vulnerable students can have free school meals
  • An increase to the starting teacher salary
  • An increase in teacher pay by at least 1 percent

One teacher who attended Saturday's rally included 24-year-old Kayla Lawson, an elementary school teacher in Newberry County.

"I'm here not only to help promote funding for our kids but also to help us," said Lawson, who has four jobs beyond teaching full time.

Maayan Schechter: 803-771-8657, @MaayanSchechter

  Comments  