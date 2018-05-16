Man will spend years in prison for kidnapping, raping SC woman

A man pleaded guilty Wednesday to carjacking and raping a woman who was on her way to work in Greenville County, according to local media.
Demetria Anderson, 25, admitted he held a gun to a woman's head as she got out of her car to work at a Maudlin hotel in September 2017, WYFF reported.
Anderson made the woman get back into her car, and he drove her to an athletic field behind a downtown Greenville church, Fox Carolina reported. There, he raped and assaulted her multiple times.
About two hours later, the woman was dropped off in Maudlin, several miles away from her job, WYFF reported. She called 9-1-1 and reported the incident.
Investigators said DNA and a sketch helped identify Anderson, according to WYFF. He pleaded guilty to kidnapping and first-degree criminal sexual conduct and was sentenced to 24 years in prison.
