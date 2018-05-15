SC Gov. McMaster is getting other governors to nominate Trump for Nobel Peace Prize

S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster is joining the push to get President Donald Trump a Nobel Peace Prize.

McMaster is one of seven Republican governors who wrote Monday to the Nobel committee in Norway, asking it to consider Trump for the prize, to be awarded later this year.

The letter says Trump, who has endorsed McMaster in his bid to remain S.C. governor this year, deserves the award "for his transformative efforts to bring peace to the Korean peninsula after more than 60 years of conflict and division."

"President Trump has achieved an unprecedented victory for global peace and security," the governors write, "opening new avenues of cooperation, friendship and unity between the two Koreas — and the rest of the world."

After an exchange of insults and threats of war between the U.S. and North Korea, Pyongyang has made steps in recent months to dismantle its nuclear testing program. The leaders of the two Koreas also held a historic summit at their peninsula's heavily militarized border last month, ahead of a planned meeting between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

"After nearly two decades of gridlock and global anxiety surrounding North Korea’s nuclear program, we are now, at last, on the precipice of peace," the letter reads. "There is but one new variable: President Donald J. Trump and his successful policy of security through strength."

The letter is also signed by the governors of Alabama, Kansas, Maine, Mississippi, and West Virginia, and the territory of Guam.

Other Republicans also have called for Trump to receive the prize, last awarded to a U.S. president when Barack Obama collected the award in 2009. U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., told Fox News last month: "We're not there yet, but if this happens, President Trump deserves the Nobel Peace Prize."

Eleven Americans have won the Peace Prize during the last century, including former Vice President Al Gore in 2007, former President Jimmy Carter in 2002, Halocaust survivor and author Ellie Wiesel in 1986, then-Secretary of State Henry Kissinger in 1973, civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. in 1964 and then-President Woodrow Wilson, a onetime Columbia resident, in 1919.