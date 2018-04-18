See how high South Carolina ranks among states with the most DUI-related deaths

South Carolina reportedly has a lot of drunk drivers.

In fact, the Palmetto State ranks third in the nation for having the most DUI-related fatalities — making it one of the top states where people are most likely to be involved in a fatal alcohol-related crash, according to a new report from ValuePenguin, a consumer research group.

"Despite having less than half the population of its northern neighbor, South Carolina had just 23 fewer fatalities in 2016 as a result of drunken driving than North Carolina," the report states.

Using data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, ValuePenguin reports that in 2016 — the latest data set available — there was a rate of 6.59 DUI deaths in the state per 100,000 residents.

During that year, there were 331 fatal wrecks involving alcohol in S.C., according to the research group.

The top states where people are most likely to be in a fatal DUI-related crash:

Montana - 8.09 DUI deaths per 100,000 residents North Dakota - 6.62 DUI deaths per 100,000 residents South Carolina - 6.59 DUI deaths per 100,000 residents Alabama - 5.72 DUI deaths per 100,000 residents New Mexico - 5.56 DUI deaths per 100,000 residents Wyoming - 5.52 DUI deaths per 100,000 residents South Dakota - 5.29 DUI deaths per 100,000 residents Texas - 5.08 DUI deaths per 100,000 residents Louisiana - 4.80 DUI deaths per 100,000 residents Oklahoma - 4.58 DUI deaths per 100,000 residents

