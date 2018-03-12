More Videos

This two week, multi-agency operation sought to take down Internet predators looking to engage in sex with young children, as well as reveal any potential human trafficking activity through the arrests of these predators, prostitutes and johns. This operation that led to the arrest of 14 predators, two human traffickers, 10 prostitutes and 17 johns. Greenville County Sheriff's Office
This two week, multi-agency operation sought to take down Internet predators looking to engage in sex with young children, as well as reveal any potential human trafficking activity through the arrests of these predators, prostitutes and johns. This operation that led to the arrest of 14 predators, two human traffickers, 10 prostitutes and 17 johns. Greenville County Sheriff's Office

South Carolina

‘Bizzle,’ ‘Qweezy’ among SC sex traffickers sentenced to federal prison

By Teddy Kulmala

tkulmala@thestate.com

March 12, 2018 12:06 PM

CHARLESTON, SC

Nine sex traffickers whom prosecutors say “preyed on” more than 100 girls and women have been sentenced to federal prison time.

Bakari McMillan, 25, who also goes by “Bizzle,” and Corey Miller, 44, who goes by “Clow,” were convicted in a federal trial last March on charges of conspiracy to commit sex trafficking and trafficking of a minor for sex involving force, fraud and coercion, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Both were sentenced to prison Monday: McMillan for 40 years and Miller for 20 years.

The following defendants pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit sex trafficking and were sentenced to prison Monday:

  • Tremel Black, 33, of New York, also known as “Sincere” and “New York”; sentenced to 25 years
  • Robert Black, 47, of New York, also known as “Kareem Banks” and “Nino Black”; sentenced to 20 years
  • Desmond Singletary, 32, of Florence, also known as “Six”; sentenced to 15 years
  • Kerry Taylor, 23, of Columbia; sentenced to 11 years
  • Ryan Turner, 25, of Columbia, also known as “Gotti” and “Qweezy”; sentenced to 10 years
  • Da’Shun Curry, 25, of Columbia, also known as “Dae Dae”; sentenced to nine years
  • Howard Parker, 25, of Columbia, also known as “Poppa”; sentenced to six years

Damon Jackson, who goes by “Daddy Frost,” was convicted of conspiracy to commit sex trafficking but has not yet been sentenced, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Evidence in the case established that the traffickers preyed on more than 100 vulnerable female victims, many of them minors, and forcing them to have sex with numerous men each night from 2014 through the summer of 2016, according to a release.

Prosecutors said the men used “brutal” tactics that included beatings, brandings, supplying and withholding of drugs, threats and other forms of psychological manipulation to make sure the victims complied with the rules imposed upon them.

After they are released from prison, all the defendants will be under lifetime supervision, will have to register as sex offenders and will have to participate in computer and internet monitoring, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

“Human trafficking is a heinous crime, akin to modern day slavery,” said acting Atlanta Homeland Security Investigations Special Agent in Charge Gregory L. Wiest. “These significant sentencings should serve as a grave warning that HSI special agents and our law enforcement partners, like the North Charleston Police Department, will use our full investigative resources to holding criminals accountable.”

