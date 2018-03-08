Georgia man on his way to Tinder date crashes car in Beaufort Co. — and keeps driving, cops say

A Georgia driver repeatedly denied leaving the scene of a Lady’s Island hit-and-run crash Wednesday, even though he left his front bumper and license plate behind, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.
The incident happened shortly before 11:30 p.m. near Sams Point Road and Hickory Road. The 20-year-old driver didn’t have his headlights on and was “driving recklessly,” according to the report. He allegedly rear-ended another driver, damaging both cars. His front bumper — including a Texas license plate — fell off and was left at the scene.
When a deputy found him driving in the area a short time later, he said he was on his way to a Tinder date and had driven all the way from Fort Stewart, Ga., to meet a date, according to the report.
The silver Honda he was driving had a matching Texas plate on the still-attached back bumper, damage to the front end, was missing its front bumper and the airbags were “freshly deployed” and “smoking,” the report said.
The driver told deputies his car was like that when he left Georgia and denied being involved in a crash in the Beaufort area.
The man was charged with leaving the scene of property damage, a misdemeanor, and was released on personal recognizance later Wednesday morning, according to online Beaufort County Detention Center and Beaufort County court records.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
