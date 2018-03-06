More Videos

South Carolina women’s basketball gets its fourth straight SEC championship trophy after beating Mississippi State in Nashville. Greg Hadley ghadley@thestate.com

South Carolina

The state’s top college basketball cities aren’t Columbia or Clemson, study says

By Dwayne McLemore

dmclemore@thestate.com

March 06, 2018 03:34 PM

The homes of the South Carolina Gamecocks and Clemson Tigers are good basketball cities, a new study suggests, but neither is the top spot in the state for college hoops fans.

That distinction goes to Spartanburg, according to WalletHub’s ranking of the 2018’s Best Cities for College Basketball Fans. Orangeburg is the second area from the Palmetto State on the list.

Columbia is third among S.C. cities for college basketball fans, WalletHub says, followed by Clemson.

Nationally, Spartanburg ranks 31st, with Orangeburg at 58, Columbia at 62 and Clemson No. 79.

WalletHub looked at 289 U.S. cities and came up with its ranking based on nine metrics. Among them: number of teams per city; the winning percentage of each to stadium capacity; number of hall of fame coaches; championship wins; season ticket prices; and social-media engagement.

Source: WalletHub

Best College Basketball Cities in SC

According to WalletHub study:

1. Spartanburg

2. Orangeburg

3. Columbia

4. Clemson

5. Rock Hill

6. Conway

7. Charleston

8. Greenville

9. North Charleston

10. Clinton

Best College Basketball Cities in the United States

1. Chapel Hill, NC

2. Lawrence, Kansas

3. Los Angeles

4. Durham, NC

5. Lexington, Ky

Full the full WalletHub list here.

