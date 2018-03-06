The state’s top college basketball cities aren’t Columbia or Clemson, study says

The homes of the South Carolina Gamecocks and Clemson Tigers are good basketball cities, a new study suggests, but neither is the top spot in the state for college hoops fans.

That distinction goes to Spartanburg, according to WalletHub’s ranking of the 2018’s Best Cities for College Basketball Fans. Orangeburg is the second area from the Palmetto State on the list.

Columbia is third among S.C. cities for college basketball fans, WalletHub says, followed by Clemson.

Nationally, Spartanburg ranks 31st, with Orangeburg at 58, Columbia at 62 and Clemson No. 79.

WalletHub looked at 289 U.S. cities and came up with its ranking based on nine metrics. Among them: number of teams per city; the winning percentage of each to stadium capacity; number of hall of fame coaches; championship wins; season ticket prices; and social-media engagement.

Best College Basketball Cities in SC According to WalletHub study: 1. Spartanburg 2. Orangeburg 3. Columbia 4. Clemson 5. Rock Hill 6. Conway 7. Charleston 8. Greenville 9. North Charleston 10. Clinton