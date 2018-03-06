Reparations for slavery should be included in any new SC constitution, senator says

74 South Carolina train crash: One person taken from shelter area in ambulance Pause

35 Scene of Amtrak crash in South Carolina shows damaged train cars

445 Coast Guard rescues eight after boat run aground near Charleston

33 These houses made the HGTV’s “Island Life” show

76 Wind and waves pick up at South Carolina beach ahead of storms

46 Car-sized sea creature surprises South Carolina fishermen

188 Inside peek at the new Clemson Football Operations Facility

525 Charleston church shooting survivor: Guilty verdict "music to my ears"

217 Timeline of Dylann Roof's trial from day of Charleston shooting to death penalty