This SC man shot a deputy after ‘life-threatening’ domestic dispute, police say

A domestic dispute in Berkeley County resulted in the exchange of gunfire between deputies and a suspect early Friday morning, according to a post on the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.
At around 5:30 a.m. the Sheriff’s Office responded to calls of a domestic disturbance on Pine Tree Drive in the St. Stephens area of Berkeley County, police said on Facebook.
“As I understand, the suspect was threatening the life of his wife there at the scene, and there was information that he had a weapon,” said Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis at a press conference late Friday morning.
When deputies arrived, they found the victim who called them and they were told that the suspect had fled the scene, Lewis said.
The suspect was stopped by a deputy on Imperial Drive, which is located near the scene of the disturbance, according to Lewis. He then got out of his vehicle and began firing at three deputies. The deputies shot back, and in the firefight one of them, identified by Lewis as 28-year-old Deputy Cody Gooch, was hit.
The suspect was immobilized, police said on Facebook.
Both parties involved in the incident were taken to Trident Hospital in North Charleston, police said. The suspect is being treated for several gunshot wounds according to Lewis. His condition was reported as stable by Trident Hospital physician John Smear.
Deputy Gooch is in good spirits and stable condition according to Lewis, who said that Gooch asked if he could still take the corporal’s test next week while lying in his hospital bed.
Lewis has asked for the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division to investigate the incident, which is standard procedure for officer-involved shootings.
This was the second officer-involved shooting in South Carolina this week. On Tuesday night, a man was fatally shot by police after a high-speed chase in Chester County, WSOCTV reported.
Michael Olinger: 843-706-8107, @mikejolinger
