This SC man shot a deputy after ‘life-threatening’ domestic dispute, police say

Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis says a "life-threatening" domestic dispute escalated into a shootout between the suspect and three sheriff's deputies early Friday morning. A deputy and the suspect were both shot and transported to a Charleston hospital. Here's what we know — and the latest on their conditions. Edited by Ashley Jean Reese Berkeley County Sheriffs Office/Facebook

