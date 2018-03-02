This SC man shot a deputy after ‘life-threatening’ domestic dispute, police say

More Videos

South Carolina train crash: One person taken from shelter area in ambulance 1:15

South Carolina train crash: One person taken from shelter area in ambulance

Pause
Scene of Amtrak crash in South Carolina shows damaged train cars 0:36

Scene of Amtrak crash in South Carolina shows damaged train cars

Coast Guard rescues eight after boat run aground near Charleston 7:26

Coast Guard rescues eight after boat run aground near Charleston

These houses made the HGTV’s “Island Life” show 0:34

These houses made the HGTV’s “Island Life” show

Wind and waves pick up at South Carolina beach ahead of storms 1:17

Wind and waves pick up at South Carolina beach ahead of storms

Car-sized sea creature surprises South Carolina fishermen 0:47

Car-sized sea creature surprises South Carolina fishermen

Inside peek at the new Clemson Football Operations Facility 3:09

Inside peek at the new Clemson Football Operations Facility

Charleston church shooting survivor: Guilty verdict 'music to my ears' 8:46

Charleston church shooting survivor: Guilty verdict "music to my ears"

Timeline of Dylann Roof's trial from day of Charleston shooting to death penalty 3:38

Timeline of Dylann Roof's trial from day of Charleston shooting to death penalty

Surveillance video shows events before and after Charleston shooting 1:26

Surveillance video shows events before and after Charleston shooting

Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis says a "life-threatening" domestic dispute escalated into a shootout between the suspect and three sheriff's deputies early Friday morning. A deputy and the suspect were both shot and transported to a Charleston hospital. Here's what we know — and the latest on their conditions. Edited by Ashley Jean Reese Berkeley County Sheriffs Office/Facebook
Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis says a "life-threatening" domestic dispute escalated into a shootout between the suspect and three sheriff's deputies early Friday morning. A deputy and the suspect were both shot and transported to a Charleston hospital. Here's what we know — and the latest on their conditions. Edited by Ashley Jean Reese Berkeley County Sheriffs Office/Facebook

South Carolina

This SC man shot a deputy after ‘life-threatening’ domestic dispute, police say

By Ashley Jean Reese And Michael Olinger

areese@islandpacket.com

molinger@islandpacket.com

March 02, 2018 09:27 AM

A domestic dispute in Berkeley County resulted in the exchange of gunfire between deputies and a suspect early Friday morning, according to a post on the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

At around 5:30 a.m. the Sheriff’s Office responded to calls of a domestic disturbance on Pine Tree Drive in the St. Stephens area of Berkeley County, police said on Facebook.

“As I understand, the suspect was threatening the life of his wife there at the scene, and there was information that he had a weapon,” said Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis at a press conference late Friday morning.

When deputies arrived, they found the victim who called them and they were told that the suspect had fled the scene, Lewis said.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The suspect was stopped by a deputy on Imperial Drive, which is located near the scene of the disturbance, according to Lewis. He then got out of his vehicle and began firing at three deputies. The deputies shot back, and in the firefight one of them, identified by Lewis as 28-year-old Deputy Cody Gooch, was hit.



The suspect was immobilized, police said on Facebook.

Both parties involved in the incident were taken to Trident Hospital in North Charleston, police said. The suspect is being treated for several gunshot wounds according to Lewis. His condition was reported as stable by Trident Hospital physician John Smear.

Deputy Gooch is in good spirits and stable condition according to Lewis, who said that Gooch asked if he could still take the corporal’s test next week while lying in his hospital bed.

Lewis has asked for the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division to investigate the incident, which is standard procedure for officer-involved shootings.

This was the second officer-involved shooting in South Carolina this week. On Tuesday night, a man was fatally shot by police after a high-speed chase in Chester County, WSOCTV reported.

Michael Olinger: 843-706-8107, @mikejolinger

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

South Carolina train crash: One person taken from shelter area in ambulance 1:15

South Carolina train crash: One person taken from shelter area in ambulance

Pause
Scene of Amtrak crash in South Carolina shows damaged train cars 0:36

Scene of Amtrak crash in South Carolina shows damaged train cars

Coast Guard rescues eight after boat run aground near Charleston 7:26

Coast Guard rescues eight after boat run aground near Charleston

These houses made the HGTV’s “Island Life” show 0:34

These houses made the HGTV’s “Island Life” show

Wind and waves pick up at South Carolina beach ahead of storms 1:17

Wind and waves pick up at South Carolina beach ahead of storms

Car-sized sea creature surprises South Carolina fishermen 0:47

Car-sized sea creature surprises South Carolina fishermen

Inside peek at the new Clemson Football Operations Facility 3:09

Inside peek at the new Clemson Football Operations Facility

Charleston church shooting survivor: Guilty verdict 'music to my ears' 8:46

Charleston church shooting survivor: Guilty verdict "music to my ears"

Timeline of Dylann Roof's trial from day of Charleston shooting to death penalty 3:38

Timeline of Dylann Roof's trial from day of Charleston shooting to death penalty

Surveillance video shows events before and after Charleston shooting 1:26

Surveillance video shows events before and after Charleston shooting

Scene of Amtrak crash in South Carolina shows damaged train cars

View More Video