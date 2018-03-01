Former Gilbert, CCU baseball star needed new kidney. His mom was a match

Former Gilbert High and Coastal Carolina standout Connor Owings underwent successful kidney transplant surgery Wednesday.
Owings got his new kidney from his mother, Sherri, and the surgery was performed at MUSC in Charleston. Gilbert baseball coach Ashley Burnett said the surgery went well and Owings is likely to remain in the hospital for two weeks.
Friends and former teammates of Owings took to social media asking for prayers on his behalf Wednesday.
“Throw up a prayer for @connor_owings today!!! #onelove#bloodbrothers,” former CCU teammate GK Young posted on Twitter.
“GREAT NEWS! @connor_owings & mom have come thru kidney transplant surgery today and both are doing well. Long way to go but step 1,” Coastal Carolina assistant coach Matt Schilling posted.
Schilling wore Owings’ old No. 6 for the Chanticleers’ game against UNC Wilmington on Wednesday.
The Sun News did a detailed piece of Owings’ condition in 2015, a year before he helped the Chanticleers’ to the 2016 national championship. Owings suffers from Focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, which affects more than 5,000 people in the United States each year.
Former NBA players Alonzo Mourning and Sean Elliott suffer from the condition.
Owings’ left kidney never developed and his right was over worked. He didn’t find out about the condition until the summer of his freshman year at Coastal Carolina.
Doctors told Owings he would eventually need a new kidney when it started functioning below 15 percent. Owings’ mother had a matching blood type and was approved to be his donor April 1, 2015.
Owings was 34th round pick by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the 2016 Major League Baseball Draft. Owings’ brother Chris is an infielder for the Diamondbacks and his other brother Kyle played in the Arizona organization.
Connor Owings has appeared in 58 games at short-season Hillsboro (Oregon) and Kane County and hit two homers and 19 RBI.
