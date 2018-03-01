Want to be in Will Smith's new movie in Savannah? What you need to know to be an extra

“Gemini Man,” the movie starring Will Smith that is being filmed in the Savannah area, has only a small need for extras, according to the casting agency.

However, there are a few roles available next week.

Rose Locke Casting Savannah is looking for “government suit types” for filming March 5 and March 9 in Savannah, according to a post Wednesday on the agency’s Facebook page.

“Gemini Man,” directed by Ang Lee and also starring Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Clive Owen, tells the story of an over-the-hill hit man facing off against a younger clone of himself, according to IMDB.

The movie is expected to be released Oct. 4, 2019.

Actor Will Smith is in the Savannah area filming "Gemini Man." He says Georgia is "gorgeous," but there's one problem: the bugs. Here's how he reacted when he came across a swarm of the Lowcountry's infamous no-see-ums. Edited by Ashley Jean ReeseWill Smith/Instagram

Earlier this week, Smith posted a video on Instagram from the first day of filming. The video shows the actor facing off against swarms of insects.

“I love Georgia. But y’all got to do something about the bugs,” the actor said in the video posted Tuesday night on his Instagram page.

Smith also was spotted at Royal Cinemas & IMAX in Pooler on Feb. 16.

How to apply to be an extra

Extras of all ethnicities, ages 45 and older, who are clean-cut or clean shaven are being cast for the “Gemini Man” scenes, the post says.

The casting call does not specify whether both females and males will be cast.

Those chosen as extras will be paid $8 per hour.

To apply, email GMan@RoseLockeCasting.com. Include three photos — head, body and profile — plus your age, height, weight and contact information.

The subject line should be “SUITS” with the date you are available.

There is no phone number included with the casting call. For more information, please visit the casting agency’s Facebook page.