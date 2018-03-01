At Va. Tech during shooting, now this Hilton Head woman is helping Parkland survivors

Few of us know what it’s like to experience a horrific school shooting firsthand.
Caitlin Lee does.
Lee, president of the Hilton Head Civitans, a volunteer service club, was on campus when a gunman shot and killed 32 people at Virginia Tech in 2007.
She’s forever grateful she wasn’t in the same buildings as the shooter. But she experienced the effects a mass tragedy can have on a community.
The shooting happened when Lee was a sophomore resident adviser. A whirlwind of chaos followed the tragedy, and she doesn’t remember much about the day that Seung-Hui Cho killed more than 30 of his classmates.
She does remember receiving notes from other resident advisers from around the country.
“It was really just people reaching out and saying ‘I’m here. I’m thinking of you,’” Lee said. “That’s one of the things that really stuck with me.”
She still has those notes.
That’s why she started the Hilton Head Little Note campaign.
The project’s aim is to comfort those affected by the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. that killed 17 people on Feb. 14, 2018.
Anyone can write a “little note” to the shooting survivors and drop if off at The Purple Cow restaurant on Matthews Drive in Hilton Head.
Lee has collected about 200 of them as of Thursday.
Lisa “Bernie” Bernstein, owner of the eatery, has paper, markers, crayons and other craft supplies for those who want to create a note.
Cards can be written to students, parents, first responders or others affected by the Florida tragedy, she said.
Lee said she started a smaller campaign after the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, which killed 20 children and six staff members in 2012 in Newtown, Connecticut.
When the Parkland news broke, she was compelled to do it again.
“This is an easy way to make an impact,” Lee said. “We always talk about the people who passed away, but we don’t always talk about the ripple effect it has on the community.”
On Monday March 5, the Hilton Head Civitans will meet at 6:30 p.m. at Fat Baby’s Pizza and Subs on William Hilton Parkway to write notes for the Parkland shooting survivors. The meeting is open to the public, Lee said.
Lee plans to mail the notes near the end of next week to a teacher at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.
Alex Kincaid: 843-706-8123, @alexkincaid22
