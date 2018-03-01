Second child dies in SC from the flu

South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control released data about the impact of flu season in the state for the period of Feb. 18-24.
During that week, there was a total of 9 flu-related deaths — one child under four years of age, one adult, and seven seniors (aged 65 or older).
Richland County reported an above average number of influenza-like illnesses, and both Richland and Lexington counties reported influenza cases at rates greater than 75 persons per 100,000.
There were 146 lab-confirmed cases and 6,186 positive rapid influenza detection tests reported by clinical labs, with Influenza B the most frequently reported strain of the virus. Compared to the previous week, this was a decrease of 7,968 cases. In the current flu season, there have been a total of 121,208 influenza cases reported.
Never miss a local story.
This is the eleventh consecutive week of widespread flu-related activity.
Comments