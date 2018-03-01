Second child dies in SC from the flu

More Videos

South Carolina train crash: One person taken from shelter area in ambulance 1:15

South Carolina train crash: One person taken from shelter area in ambulance

Pause
Scene of Amtrak crash in South Carolina shows damaged train cars 0:36

Scene of Amtrak crash in South Carolina shows damaged train cars

Coast Guard rescues eight after boat run aground near Charleston 7:26

Coast Guard rescues eight after boat run aground near Charleston

These houses made the HGTV’s “Island Life” show 0:34

These houses made the HGTV’s “Island Life” show

Wind and waves pick up at South Carolina beach ahead of storms 1:17

Wind and waves pick up at South Carolina beach ahead of storms

Car-sized sea creature surprises South Carolina fishermen 0:47

Car-sized sea creature surprises South Carolina fishermen

Inside peek at the new Clemson Football Operations Facility 3:09

Inside peek at the new Clemson Football Operations Facility

Charleston church shooting survivor: Guilty verdict 'music to my ears' 8:46

Charleston church shooting survivor: Guilty verdict "music to my ears"

Timeline of Dylann Roof's trial from day of Charleston shooting to death penalty 3:38

Timeline of Dylann Roof's trial from day of Charleston shooting to death penalty

Surveillance video shows events before and after Charleston shooting 1:26

Surveillance video shows events before and after Charleston shooting

This animation, current as of Feb, 17, 2018, shows the number of influenza cases per 100,000 people in South Carolina and the total deaths in the state by region this season. S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control reports that the state is in its tenth week of the flu being reported as 'widespread.' Jay Karr Staff video, SC DHEC
This animation, current as of Feb, 17, 2018, shows the number of influenza cases per 100,000 people in South Carolina and the total deaths in the state by region this season. S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control reports that the state is in its tenth week of the flu being reported as 'widespread.' Jay Karr Staff video, SC DHEC

South Carolina

Second child dies in SC from the flu

By Susan Ardis

sardis@thestate.com

March 01, 2018 08:13 AM

South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control released data about the impact of flu season in the state for the period of Feb. 18-24.

During that week, there was a total of 9 flu-related deaths — one child under four years of age, one adult, and seven seniors (aged 65 or older).

Richland County reported an above average number of influenza-like illnesses, and both Richland and Lexington counties reported influenza cases at rates greater than 75 persons per 100,000.

There were 146 lab-confirmed cases and 6,186 positive rapid influenza detection tests reported by clinical labs, with Influenza B the most frequently reported strain of the virus. Compared to the previous week, this was a decrease of 7,968 cases. In the current flu season, there have been a total of 121,208 influenza cases reported.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

This is the eleventh consecutive week of widespread flu-related activity.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

South Carolina train crash: One person taken from shelter area in ambulance 1:15

South Carolina train crash: One person taken from shelter area in ambulance

Pause
Scene of Amtrak crash in South Carolina shows damaged train cars 0:36

Scene of Amtrak crash in South Carolina shows damaged train cars

Coast Guard rescues eight after boat run aground near Charleston 7:26

Coast Guard rescues eight after boat run aground near Charleston

These houses made the HGTV’s “Island Life” show 0:34

These houses made the HGTV’s “Island Life” show

Wind and waves pick up at South Carolina beach ahead of storms 1:17

Wind and waves pick up at South Carolina beach ahead of storms

Car-sized sea creature surprises South Carolina fishermen 0:47

Car-sized sea creature surprises South Carolina fishermen

Inside peek at the new Clemson Football Operations Facility 3:09

Inside peek at the new Clemson Football Operations Facility

Charleston church shooting survivor: Guilty verdict 'music to my ears' 8:46

Charleston church shooting survivor: Guilty verdict "music to my ears"

Timeline of Dylann Roof's trial from day of Charleston shooting to death penalty 3:38

Timeline of Dylann Roof's trial from day of Charleston shooting to death penalty

Surveillance video shows events before and after Charleston shooting 1:26

Surveillance video shows events before and after Charleston shooting

Scene of Amtrak crash in South Carolina shows damaged train cars

View More Video