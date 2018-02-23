DHEC worker ‘no longer employed’ after profanity-laced tweet against President Trump

The state Department of Health and Environmental Control has fired an employee after an investigation found the worker sent out a profane tweet assailing President Trump on a department account, officials said Friday.
The agency declined to name the person responsible for the Wednesday tweet, which called Trump a “tool.” However, it said its internal investigation found the individual intended to make the tweet on a personal account, not the agency’s official Twitter account.
State Rep. Murrell Smith, the Sumter Republican whose legislative committee oversees DHEC’s budget, said a top agency official told his staff that the worker had been terminated.
DHEC spokesman Tommy Crosby declined to verify whether the worker had been fired or quit.
“After a thorough investigation, it was discovered that the tweet was posted by an employee who intended to post to a personal account,’’ the department said in an email. “The tweet was sent using department equipment, which is a violation of DHEC policy. The individual is no longer employed with the department.
“Again, we apologize for the inappropriate comment that appeared on the department’s Twitter account.’’
DHEC spokesman Tim Kelly told The State Wednesday the agency thought its Twitter account had been hacked. At the time, Kelly said as many as 12 people could have accessed the account.
The tweet, posted at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, said: “What a (expletive) tool the president of the United States is.” The hashtag “ParklandStudentsSpeak” was attached to the tweet.
A high school in Parkland, Fla., was the scene of the massacre of 17 students and faculty on Valentine’s Day that has reignited the national debate over gun control. Trump has been a critic of gun control, citing Second Amendment rights.
Rep. Smith said DHEC did the right thing in letting the employee go.
State workers should not post political statements on official agency Twitter accounts, he said. Even if the statement mistakenly was posted, it still made the agency look bad, he added.
“If you have got two Twitter accounts on your phone, or wherever, you are entrusted with that,’’ Smith said. “You need to be beyond careful with these tweets. That is the hazard of ... getting paid to handle the social media account. You have an absolute duty to make sure everything posted on behalf of that agency is in accordance with policy and does not bring any embarrassment on the agency.’’
