Missing Kentucky girl was ‘confined’ in SC house for 2 months

A teenaged girl reported missing from Kentucky two months ago was found this week in a Saluda County home, according to the Saluda County Sheriff’s Office.
The 16-year-old girl was last seen in Kentucky around Dec. 7.
She used social media to contact her family when her accused abductor wasn’t around, which led investigators to the home of 24-year-old Florencio Gomez Saiche on Feb. 20, according to the sheriff’s office.
When investigators arrived at the home, Saiche told them no one else was in the house. But they could hear someone moving around in another room, deputies said.
Investigators found the teen “confined” to a bedroom, where she had been kept until she was able to make contact with her family, deputies said.
The teen has been reunited with her family in Kentucky, WLTX reported.
Saiche has been arrested and charged with kidnapping and first-degree criminal sexual conduct, according to the sheriff’s office.
