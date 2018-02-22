More Videos

South Carolina

Gov. McMaster says he would sign a bill to arm teachers

By Noah Feit

nfeit@thestate.com

February 22, 2018 04:45 PM

COLUMBIA, SC

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster says he will sign a bill that would allow Palmetto State teachers to be armed.

When asked if teachers should be armed by wcnc.com, McMaster had a quick response.

“Well if it comes to my desk, I will sign it,” the governor said Thursday, echoing the sentiments of President Donald Trump.

On Thursday morning, Trump tweeted he will “look at the possibility of giving ‘concealed guns to gun adept teachers with military or special training experience.’

“Highly trained, gun adept, teachers/coaches would solve the problem instantly, before police arrive. GREAT DETERRENT!”

McMaster did allow for some wiggle room on the issue.

“All of these bills have to be fine-tuned and have things taken away and added, but whatever I can do to make things safer in the schools for the children, I will do,” the governor said, according to foxcarolina.com.

In 2016, McMaster’s Lt. Governor, Kevin Bryant, and State Sen. Mike Gambrell introduced Jacob Hall’s Law.

The legislation named for the 6-year-old who was fatally wounded at Townville Elementary would allow authorized school personnel to be armed. The bill also says school officials could require employees to receive weapons training before carrying firearms.

