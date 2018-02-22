Gov. McMaster says he would sign a bill to arm teachers

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster says he will sign a bill that would allow Palmetto State teachers to be armed.
When asked if teachers should be armed by wcnc.com, McMaster had a quick response.
“Well if it comes to my desk, I will sign it,” the governor said Thursday, echoing the sentiments of President Donald Trump.
On Thursday morning, Trump tweeted he will “look at the possibility of giving ‘concealed guns to gun adept teachers with military or special training experience.’
“Highly trained, gun adept, teachers/coaches would solve the problem instantly, before police arrive. GREAT DETERRENT!”
McMaster did allow for some wiggle room on the issue.
“All of these bills have to be fine-tuned and have things taken away and added, but whatever I can do to make things safer in the schools for the children, I will do,” the governor said, according to foxcarolina.com.
In 2016, McMaster’s Lt. Governor, Kevin Bryant, and State Sen. Mike Gambrell introduced Jacob Hall’s Law.
The legislation named for the 6-year-old who was fatally wounded at Townville Elementary would allow authorized school personnel to be armed. The bill also says school officials could require employees to receive weapons training before carrying firearms.
I never said “give teachers guns” like was stated on Fake News @CNN & @NBC. What I said was to look at the possibility of giving “concealed guns to gun adept teachers with military or special training experience - only the best. 20% of teachers, a lot, would now be able to— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 22, 2018
....immediately fire back if a savage sicko came to a school with bad intentions. Highly trained teachers would also serve as a deterrent to the cowards that do this. Far more assets at much less cost than guards. A “gun free” school is a magnet for bad people. ATTACKS WOULD END!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 22, 2018
....History shows that a school shooting lasts, on average, 3 minutes. It takes police & first responders approximately 5 to 8 minutes to get to site of crime. Highly trained, gun adept, teachers/coaches would solve the problem instantly, before police arrive. GREAT DETERRENT!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 22, 2018
....If a potential “sicko shooter” knows that a school has a large number of very weapons talented teachers (and others) who will be instantly shooting, the sicko will NEVER attack that school. Cowards won’t go there...problem solved. Must be offensive, defense alone won’t work!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 22, 2018
