Former megachurch pastor returning to old stomping grounds in SC for live services

Ousted NewSpring Church founder Perry Noble is returning to the area of South Carolina where he rose to great heights before a fall from grace.
Noble will return to Anderson to preach on Easter weekend. And in a treat for the parishioners who are followers of Noble, he will be delivering services to live audiences.
But Noble won’t be preaching at NewSpring. Rather, he’ll deliver three services at Bleckley Station.
He shared the news, enthusiastically, on Facebook. That’s where he has delivered sermons for his Second Chance Church since resuming an active role in December 2017, as opposed to the massive audiences he shared a room with at NewSpring.
Never miss a local story.
“The bad news, the Saturday night service for Easter on March 31, all the tickets are gone,” Noble said. “The good news is there’s still room available on Sunday, April 1 at 9:15 a.m. and 11:15 a.m.”
The Easter services will be the first chance for many to see him preach live in Anderson since he did a service with Powerhouse Church in June, independentmail.com reported.
Noble was removed from NewSpring, the church he founded, because of alcohol and family issues in July 2016.
NewSpring is the state’s largest church, with more than 30,000 members in 17 cities in South Carolina, including three in the Midlands. NewSpring has 14 campuses in the Palmetto State, but the church has lost membership in the wake of its split with Noble nearly two years ago.
NewSpring’s roots go back to a 1998 Bible study group in Noble’s apartment and its first official service was in January 2000. The church had an income of $64 million in 2015, according to an annual report on the church’s website.
Tickets for the Easter services are free and are available through Second Chance Church.
“So honored that you’re gonna be able to join us on what I think is going to be a historic occasion,” Noble said. “We’re gonna see Jesus do some incredible stuff.”
Comments