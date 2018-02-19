One ticket, for a really ‘tall man’ to see Black Panther, please

The latest Marvel Cinematic Universe movie, “Black Panther,” is a huge hit.

The comic book film starring South Carolina native Chadwick Boseman is currently the biggest movie in the world. It’s coming off one of the best opening weekends at the box office – ever.

The film where the Anderson native plays T’Challa, a prince from the fictional African country of Wakanda, earned a record-setting $192 million in U.S. and Canadian theaters.

The only downside to such a popular a movie is that it can be very hard getting tickets. Especially at many theaters today, which have reduced their seating capacity to add stadium seats.

Two young men in California thought they figured out a way around having to buy two tickets. They pretended to be one person.

We tried getting the two for one special at black panther. The manager was not having it. pic.twitter.com/Ktqsuh7s3m — Pillsbury (@stevelikescups) February 16, 2018

On Friday, one young man sat on the shoulders of the other while wearing an extremely large trench coat, like something they had seen in a cartoon or slapstick comedy.

Seriously, why do these two guys have a coat that big?

For comedic effect, the “top man,” wore a fedora pulled down low almost over his eyes.

Just in case he was recognized and somebody asked when he grew 4-feet taller?

Believe it or not, the ticket seller wasn’t fooled by the clever ruse.

The whole escapade was filmed and posted on Twitter. During the video, the movie theater employee can be heard saying, “You’re gonna have to get down, man.”

Unfazed, the “tall man” responded by saying, “Get down from what?”

Way to play it cool.

“We tried getting the two for one special at ‘Black Panther,’ ” the Twitter user with the handle Pillsbury @stevelikescups tweeted. “The manager was not having it.”

Pillsbury reported they didn’t get to see the movie, which Disney predicted over the four-day holiday weekend would earn $218 million domestically and a global debut of $361 million.

The user later posted a longer video that showed the two young men preparing their disguise in the parking lot and approaching the movie ticket counter.

The attempt wasn’t a total loss for the young men. Their caper has been viewed on Twitter by more people than “Black Panther,” which is a major accomplishment.

As of 8 p.m. Monday, the original tweet has 176,025 retweets, 435,606 likes and 2,600-plus comments.