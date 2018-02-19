This Lowcountry athlete made it to the Olympics. Here’s when you can watch her team

A Lowcountry native is living out her Olympic dreams in PyeongChang, South Korea as a member of the U.S. Women’s Bobsled National Team.
Briauna Jones, from Summerville and more recently from the Charlotte area, is an alternate on the team this year. The 26-year-old athlete is the only representative of the Carolinas on the team.
“Being a part of a largely African American team and seeing other winter sports becoming more diverse allows us to paint our own picture and show our resilience,” Jones told McClatchy in January. “Our representation will serve as a domino effect for the next generation of athletes of color to do more than they ever were told that they could accomplish.”
Jones is new to bobsledding, she took up the sport in the last two years after her former UNCC track coach, Bob Olesen, suggested that she should try it out, McClatchy reported. It didn’t take long for her to pick it up — she won a World Cup gold medal last January and was named USA Bobsled & Skeleton’s Rookie of the Year.
“I’ve come a long way in this sport both physically and mentally,” she told McClatchy. “There are people who have worked so hard in the sport for years, and they never have the opportunity to go to the Olympics. To me, making this team means that my hard work didn’t go unnoticed.”
She is a resident of Charlotte and works at Dick’s Sporting Goods in the SouthPark mall, McClatchy reported. She graduated Summerville High School in 2010 and was a state qualifier for the track team all four years, News 2 reported.
Here’s when you can catch the women’s bobsled competitions, according to CBS Sports:
Tuesday, Feb. 20 from 8 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. on NBC
Wednesday, Feb. 21 from 9:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. on NBCSN
Wednesday, Feb. 21 from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. on NBC
