Best ‘small town’ restaurant in SC? You might be surprised

The Thrillist crew is at it again, this time with a roundup of the Best Small Town Restaurants in each state in America.
Since Charleston, Greenville and Columbia aren’t exactly considered “small,” the Thrillist crew left those cities off the list of possibilities.
So, what restaurant did they choose? With a description that reads “this unassuming bar takes the cake with its unpretentious yet skillfully constructed cocktails, cool minimalist design, knowledgeable staff, and killer small plates,” the winner is... Rocket Surgery in Travelers Rest.
Evidently, this small community near Greenville (population 4,994) made a great impression on the editors, who note that there is “no shortage of amazing pruveyors along TR’s Main Street.”
As for Rocket Surgery, specifically, Thrillist raves about the menu: “They’re famous for their sliders, palm-sized beauties that range from beef, lamb, and turkey to oyster, soft-shell crab, and bacon-topped buffalo meat, each stuffed into a house-made brioche bun (they also make their own ketchup, dijon, and aioli). Crispy Brussels with honey-lemon-Sriracha glaze are also a must, as are the Italian sausage-stuffed fried Castelvetrano olives. And the drinks! Everything is worth a try, be it a classic, perfectly balanced Papa Hemingway daiquiri or the devilishly smoky El Camino (rye, mezcal, bénédictine, bitters). Now that’s a good night’s rest.”
Sounds like a road trip! To see the complete list, go to www.thrillist.com
