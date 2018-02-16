Could your pet be in danger? Dog food company issues warning over these brands

A drug used to euthanize animals has been found in some dog foods produced by J.M. Smucker Company, according to a company press release.
The tainted products, which include Kibbles and Bits, Gravy Train and Skippy brands of dog food, as well as the popular Walmart brand Ol’ Roy, have been voluntarily withdrawn, according to the release.
The Food and Drug Administration, along with animal nutrition specialists and veterinarians found low levels of the drug pentobarbital in the products.
“Although veterinarians and animal nutrition specialists, as well as the FDA, have confirmed that extremely low levels of pentobarbital do not pose a threat to pet safety, we understand pet owners may have concerns,” said J.M. Smucker Company spokesman Ray Hancart in the release.
Hancart said that the presence of pentobarbital at any level was unacceptable to the company and below their quality standards.
An internal investigation is currently underway as to the cause of the contamination, he said. That investigation has narrowed to focus on a single minor ingredient used by one supplier at one manufacturing facility. Hancart did not reveal what that single ingredient was.
Retailers will remove the tainted food from their warehouses as part of the withdrawal, which differs from a recall in that it is not prompted by a serious violation of the law.
“We sincerely apologize for the concern this has caused,” said Hancart.
If you have questions or concerns about the products included in the withdrawal, you can contact J.M. Smucker Company at (800) 828-9980 or by email at bigheartpet.com/Contact/ContactUs.aspx.
Select shipments of the following products are included in the withdrawal:
Gravy Train® Canned/Wet Dog Food
- Gravy Train 13.2 oz. with T-Bone Flavor Chunks – UPC: 7910052541
- Gravy Train 13.2 oz. with Beef Strips – UPC: 7910052542
- Gravy Train 13.2 oz. with Lamb and Rice Chunks – UPC: 7910052543
- Gravy Train 13.2 oz. with Beef Chunks – UPC: 7910034417
- Gravy Train 13.2 oz. with Chicken Chunks – UPC: 7910034418
- Gravy Train 13.2 oz. Chunks in Gravy Stew – UPC: 7910051933
- Gravy Train 13.2 oz. Chicken, Beef & Liver Medley – UPC: 7910051934
- Gravy Train 13.2 oz. Chunks in Gravy with Beef Chunks – UPC: 7910034417
- Gravy Train 22 oz. with Chicken Chunks – UPC: 7910051645
- Gravy Train 22 oz. with Beef Chunks – UPC: 7910051647
Kibbles ‘N Bits® Canned/Wet Dog Food
- Kibbles ‘N Bits 13.2 oz. Burger Bacon Cheese and Turkey Bacon Vegetable Variety 12-Pack – UPC: 7910010377; 7910010378
- Kibbles ‘N Bits 13.2 oz. Beef, Chicken, Vegetable, Meatball Pasta and Turkey Bacon Vegetable Variety Pack – UPC: 7910010382; 7910048367; 7910010378
- Kibbles ‘N Bits 13.2 oz. Beef, Chicken, Vegetable, Burger Bacon Cheese and Beef Vegetable Variety Pack – UPC: 7910010380; 7910010377; 7910010375
- Kibbles ‘N Bits 13.2 oz. Wet Variety Pack – UPC: 791001037; 7910048367
- Kibbles ‘N Bits 13.2 oz. Chef’s Choice Bistro Tender Cuts with Real Beef & Vegetable in Gravy – UPC: 7910010375
- Kibbles ‘N Bits 13.2 oz. Chef’s Choice Bistro Tender Cuts with Real Turkey, Bacon & Vegetable in Gravy – UPC: 7910010378
- Kibbles ‘N Bits 13.2 oz. Chef’s Choice Homestyle Tender Slices with Real Beef, Chicken & Vegetables in Gravy – UPC: 7910010380
Skippy® Canned/Wet Dog Food
- Skippy 13.2 oz. Premium Select Cuts in Gravy with Beef & Bone Marrow – UPC: 7910071860
- Skippy 13.2 oz. Premium Select Cuts with Burgers & Cheese Bits – UPC: 7910050243
- Skippy 13.2 oz. Premium Chunks in Gravy with Smoky Turkey & Bacon – UPC: 7910050246
- Skippy 13.2 oz. Premium Chunks in Gravy with Beef & Chicken – UPC: 7910050247
- Skippy 13.2 oz. Premium Chunks in Gravy 3 in 1 Chicken, Beef & Liver – UPC: 7910050248
- Skippy 13.2 oz. Premium Chunks in Gravy Chunky Stew – UPC: 7910050249
- Skippy 13.2 oz. Premium Strips in Gravy with Chicken – UPC: 7910050244
- Skippy 13.2 oz, Premium Chunks in Gravy with Beef – UPC: 7910050250
- Skippy 13.2 oz. Premium Strips in Gravy with Beef – UPC: 7910050245
Ol’ Roy® Canned/Wet Dog Food
- Ol’ Roy 13.2 oz Turkey Bacon Strips – UPC: 8113117570
- J.M. Smucker Company
