SC couple’s grandson was killed in Florida high school shooting

Eddie Stroud watched the tragic news of a Florida high school shooting unfold from his Simpsonville home Wednesday, and he was struck with a terrible realization.
“I was sitting there watching TV and said, ‘Hey, that’s the school where Luke is,’” Stroud told Greenville’s WYFF TV station.
Stroud’s youngest grandson, 15-year-old Luke Hoyer, was among the 17 victims killed by a 19-year-old gunman at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla.
Stroud and his wife, Janice, learned early Thursday morning of Luke’s death after a day of fearing the worst.
“We kept hoping they would find him wandering around in shock,” Janice Stroud told WYFF.
With two older siblings who had already left the house, Luke spent a lot of time bonding with his stay-at-home mother, Gena, his aunt Joan Cox told People magazine.
After the shooting, Luke’s mother said to her, “‘Joan, I took him to school yesterday, and I never thought I wouldn’t see him again,’” Cox told People. “He got out of the car and it was like a regular day. She said she can’t imagine life without him.”
The Strouds planned to travel to Florida to be with their daughter, Luke’s mother, The Greenville News reported.
“He was a typical 15-year-old, growing like a weed and enjoying life,” Stroud told The Greenville News. “Just look at what happened. He got shot by a damn idiot.”
