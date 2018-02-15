SC student held gun, joked of ‘Round 2 of Florida’ in Snapchat threat, officials say

A high school freshman in upstate South Carolina was arrested Thursday, after officials said he circulated an apparent threat against his school on Snapchat while referencing Wednesday’s mass shooting at a Florida high school.
The student from Broome High School in Spartanburg, allegedly posted a picture of himself holding up a gun. “Round 2 of Florida tomorrow,” the post said.
Detectives in Spartanburg were notified of the picture after a child who attends the school showed the post to a parent, WLOS reported.
Officials with the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office did a search of the suspected student’s home and found a mask and an airsoft rifle, the TV station reported.
The student told officials the post was supposed to be a joke, according to multiple media reports, but officials didn’t take it that way.
He was charged with disturbing schools, the Spartanburg Herald-Journal reported.
“The safety of our students and staff is of paramount importance,” a school district spokesperson said in a statement, according to Fox Carolina. “In order to ensure the safety of every student, the District Three Administration and Board of Trustees are providing additional security at the school.”
The threat came after Wednesday’s mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida, in which 17 people were killed and 14 others were injured.
Police did not name the Broome High School student.
