Screenshot
Screenshot Facebook
Screenshot Facebook

South Carolina

Piles of dead dogs shot in the head found in SC town

By Noah Feit

nfeit@thestate.com

February 13, 2018 08:00 PM

LAURENS COUNTY, SC

“You want to talk about horrific, to me this is horrific.”

That’s what an Upstate South Carolina man said about the awful discovery he made Tuesday morning while out for a walk.

Fifteen dead dogs were found dead in a Laurens County community, by Mickey Fortin.

All of the dogs were chihuahuas and all of them appeared to have been shot, said Laurens County Animal Control supervisor Giles Gilmer, greenvilleonline.com reported.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The chihuahuas discovered in Gray Court had been shot in the head and had been dead for 10 to 12 hours, Gilmer said, according to wyff4.com.

“To me it’s devastating, Fortin said in the Facebook video. “I can’t believe someone would do something like this.”

Fortin made his discovery around 10:30 a.m., first finding the carcasses of four dead Chihuahuas in a pile.

After calling 911, Fortin said he continued to walk and found two larger dogs and a second pile of dead Chihuahuas. The large dogs had been dead for some time, and vultures had begun to go after the carcasses, according to wyff4.com.

“If that’s not insanity, I don’t know what is?” Fortin said in a video he posted on Facebook after discovering 11 dead dogs. “This is a bad day to see this much death with all these animals. I love dogs.”

Later in the afternoon, around 2 p.m., an additional four dogs were found, making a total of 15 dead chihuahuas, greenvilleonline.com reported.

Fortin closed his video, saying “I gotta go, this place stinks. Smells of death.”

The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the dogs’ deaths.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC, or click or tap here for the link.

More Videos

South Carolina train crash: One person taken from shelter area in ambulance 1:15

South Carolina train crash: One person taken from shelter area in ambulance

Pause
Scene of Amtrak crash in South Carolina shows damaged train cars 0:36

Scene of Amtrak crash in South Carolina shows damaged train cars

Coast Guard rescues eight after boat run aground near Charleston 7:26

Coast Guard rescues eight after boat run aground near Charleston

These houses made the HGTV’s “Island Life” show 0:34

These houses made the HGTV’s “Island Life” show

Wind and waves pick up at South Carolina beach ahead of storms 1:17

Wind and waves pick up at South Carolina beach ahead of storms

Car-sized sea creature surprises South Carolina fishermen 0:47

Car-sized sea creature surprises South Carolina fishermen

Inside peek at the new Clemson Football Operations Facility 3:09

Inside peek at the new Clemson Football Operations Facility

Charleston church shooting survivor: Guilty verdict 'music to my ears' 8:46

Charleston church shooting survivor: Guilty verdict "music to my ears"

Timeline of Dylann Roof's trial from day of Charleston shooting to death penalty 3:38

Timeline of Dylann Roof's trial from day of Charleston shooting to death penalty

Surveillance video shows events before and after Charleston shooting 1:26

Surveillance video shows events before and after Charleston shooting

Pembroke Pines police are looking for whomever shot Maddie and Max, Charles Mione's two golden retrievers, the night of Dec. 3 with steel BBs. Maddie died. Max is in stable condition. Pembroke Pines Police Department

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

South Carolina train crash: One person taken from shelter area in ambulance 1:15

South Carolina train crash: One person taken from shelter area in ambulance

Pause
Scene of Amtrak crash in South Carolina shows damaged train cars 0:36

Scene of Amtrak crash in South Carolina shows damaged train cars

Coast Guard rescues eight after boat run aground near Charleston 7:26

Coast Guard rescues eight after boat run aground near Charleston

These houses made the HGTV’s “Island Life” show 0:34

These houses made the HGTV’s “Island Life” show

Wind and waves pick up at South Carolina beach ahead of storms 1:17

Wind and waves pick up at South Carolina beach ahead of storms

Car-sized sea creature surprises South Carolina fishermen 0:47

Car-sized sea creature surprises South Carolina fishermen

Inside peek at the new Clemson Football Operations Facility 3:09

Inside peek at the new Clemson Football Operations Facility

Charleston church shooting survivor: Guilty verdict 'music to my ears' 8:46

Charleston church shooting survivor: Guilty verdict "music to my ears"

Timeline of Dylann Roof's trial from day of Charleston shooting to death penalty 3:38

Timeline of Dylann Roof's trial from day of Charleston shooting to death penalty

Surveillance video shows events before and after Charleston shooting 1:26

Surveillance video shows events before and after Charleston shooting

Scene of Amtrak crash in South Carolina shows damaged train cars

View More Video