Jamie Lee Curtis posts new selfie from 'Halloween' set in SC. Fans are 'bloody excited'

Gorgeous. Regal. Legend.
That’s how hundreds of Jamie Lee Curtis fans reacted when the “Halloween” star posted a selfie from the North Charleston set Monday on social media.
The photo shows Curtis as protagonist Laurie Strode wearing a black shirt against a black background. A light falls on one side of her face, and gray, wavy hair hair just touches her shoulders, echoing the hairstyle her character wore as a younger woman in the original 1978 film.
“Set self portrait. Survivor. Protector. @halloweenmovie #HalloweenMovie,” the photo’s caption reads.
“I’m so bloody excited!” one fan tweeted in reply.
“I know who I’d want to walk me home if I lived in a horror movie,” another fan posted.
“You’ve been an icon to millions since you Strode into our hearts, way back then. We love you even more now!” replied a third fan.
Several people asked whether Laurie Strode uses an iPhone X.
A relatively small number of responders were critical of Curtis’ politics or her aging appearance.
“As a woman going through the stages of life and embracing them, I for one appreciate the positive influence that you are, you have the potential to reach so many people and it’s refreshing to see your honest approach to life and looks. Beautiful inside and out,” a fan replied on Instagram.
In about six hours, Curtis’ photo had nearly 54,000 likes and nearly 800 comments on Instagram. Add to that another 6,000 likes, 1,000 retweets and almost 200 comments on Twitter.
On Monday, production company Blumhouse Productions also posted a photo on Instagram from the set. The photo shows a set of four identical knives, one of them covered with what appears to be blood.
“Tools of the trade. #MichaelMyersMonday #HalloweenMovie,” the caption reads.
The movie has been filming in North Charleston since early January.
The plot, according to IMBD: “Laurie Strode comes to her final confrontation with Michael Myers, the masked figure who has haunted her since she narrowly escaped his killing spree on Halloween night four decades ago.”
Judy Greer stars as Karen, Strode’s daughter. Andi Matichak is Allyson, Strode’s granddaughter. Nick Castle is Michael Myers.
The movie is set to be in theaters Oct. 19.
Lisa Wilson: 843-706-8103, @lisawilsonIPBG
