Woman gouges out her own eyeball, found outside South Carolina church

An Upstate woman was airlifted to a hospital after she was found holding her own eyeball — that she removed herself — outside an Anderson County church, according to media reports.
The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office told Fox Carolina that dispatchers received a call around 11 a.m. Tuesday, regarding a woman holding a human eyeball near South Main Chapel.
"Most of our deputies have never seen anything like that," Sheriff Chad McBride said. "It took two or three of our guys and two EMTs I believe to kind of subdue her enough for them to start rendering aid."
Deputies told the news outlet the injury was self-inflicted and that she may have been on drugs when she gouged her eyeball out.
“Obviously something has altered her mind for her to cause this much harm to herself, predicting that she was probably on some kind of crazy cocktail of some kind of drug or something like that,” McBride explained to Fox Carolina. “Whatever was in her at that moment just I think put her in a state of pure chaos.”
According to the Associated Press, the sheriff’s office said no crime was committed and the church held a debriefing to counsel witnesses of the incident.
Michaela Broyles: 843-626-0281, @MichaelaBroyles
