SC town is in the running for “happiest seaside town.” Here’s how you can help it win

A South Carolina town is in the running for an opportunity to be recognized as “America’s Happiest Seaside Town,” but time is running out to ensure it takes home the title.
Coastal Living included the Town of Bluffton as one of 10 finalists up for the moniker, because of its “picturesque little downtown at its heart, a gracious waterfront along the May River and easy access to the beaches...” Bluffton also “maintains its Lowcountry charms in the midst of one of the country’s hottest real estate markets.”
If you want Bluffton to take home first place, you have until Tuesday at 5 p.m., to vote. You can vote once per minute. You’ll have to wait a bit to see who won; the results are not announced until Jun. 12.
No other South Carolina city or town made the list. Previous winners were also not eligible. In 2017, Hilton Head was ranked 7th happiest seaside town, and Sullivan’s Island was ranked No. 6 in 2016.
